Nokia (NOK) Software to Aid Hrvatski Telekom Network Upgrade

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Hrvatski Telekom selected its Converged Charging software solution to ramp up network modernization. Nokia Converged Charging (“NCC”) is a cost-effective solution that enables service providers to have greater control over their software applications ecosystem. The charging software solution has over 1 billion customer bases globally and is one of the top picks for leading communication service providers.



NCC is a containerized, microservices-based system that facilitates prepaid and postpaid subscribers to provide a rating and pay for real-time voice, data and SMS/MMS services. Its intuitive business user interface accelerates business development by quickly creating new pricing and market offers and shortens the time for customer onboarding.



Hrvatski Telekom has long-term business relationship with Nokia and the deal extends this partnership to drive network monetization opportunities. The Croatia-based operator is looking for a dynamic and efficient solution to match the rising customer’s demand for network applications and unlock new revenue sources. The agreement demonstrates the trust customers have in Nokia’s products, its long history of innovation and sustained investment in research and development.



Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations through easy programmability and flexible automation to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. It is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



Nokia has made significant progress on its three-phased journey of value creation. The company’s strategy includes Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably. Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking.



The stock has declined 3.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



