Nokia (NOK) Rolls Out New Multi-Access Edge Slicing Solution

Nokia Corporation NOK recently demonstrated its Multi-Access Edge Slicing breakthrough innovation with Etisalat by e& UAE on a live network at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. With the help of Multi-Access Edge Slicing, e& UAE can extend new premium slicing services across 4G/5G, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Fixed Access (FA) that simultaneously support several use cases and applications.



Multi-Access Edge Slicing opens up new revenue streams from premium B2C/B2B services and successfully restores the subscriber experience across fixed and mobile access technologies. Operators can utilize the full potential of the multi-slicing feature, where each slice is tailored to specific use cases or applications, allowing the network to be dynamically configured based on the requirements of different services. e& UAE can enable a 4G/5G smartphone user to simultaneously send business-sensitive information using a secure and high-performing network slice and also participate in a video call using another slice.



With a multi-sliced FWA or FA network, the technology is likely to boost network experience for families where one slice could be used to access services such as HDTV streaming or cloud gaming while another slice could be used in laptops by working individuals at home. Both slices can be customized on the basis of routing, bit rate, QoS, latency and security to cater to different network characteristics.



The cutting-edge technology by Nokia supports laptops, tablets, game consoles, IoT devices, as well as 4G/5G smartphones, including new URSP (UE Route Selection Policy) capable multi-slice smartphones. It can also be used for popular network slicing, wherein a subscriber could order and activate a slice for a gaming application running at the edge cloud with improved network performance, reduced network disruptions and sliced edge.



Nokia’s solution is based on industry standards, including 3GPP and IETF, and works ideally in multi-vendor networks. By supporting slice service continuity between 4G, 5G, FWA/Wi-Fi and FA/Wi-Fi, operators can instill the same subscriber experience across all access network technologies.



Multi-Access Edge Slicing augments Nokia’s 5G edge slicing and, in recent times, announced edge cloud network slicing solution portfolio. The initiative enables operators to provide 4G/5G Virtual Private Network services for enterprises and industries operating in a wide range of infrastructure.



With the launch of Multi-Access Edge Slicing, Nokia is expected to solidify its ground in the network ecosystem with a focus on extending connectivity, pushing the limits of performance and augmenting customer experience. The seamless integration of MEC and Network Slicing is likely to address the growing demand for enhanced connectivity by the core segments.



The stock has lost 24% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 8.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nokia carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 75.3% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.

