Nokia (NOK) Partners With Dell for Open Network Architectures

Nokia Corporation NOK and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL have solidified their partnership to revolutionize open network architectures within the telecom ecosystem. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to enhance private 5G use cases and streamline infrastructure solutions.



Nokia's adoption of Dell as its preferred infrastructure partner marks a significant step toward modernizing telecom cloud deployments. By integrating Dell's cutting-edge technology, including PowerEdge servers tailored for telecom network workloads, Nokia can offer enhanced services to its AirFrame customers, fostering a seamless transition toward a more agile and efficient infrastructure.



Moreover, Nokia's Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) private wireless solution will now serve as Dell's preferred platform for enterprise edge use cases. This strategic alignment enables the integration of NDAC with Dell NativeEdge, providing enterprises with a comprehensive and scalable solution tailored to their evolving needs.



The collaboration extends beyond infrastructure, with joint efforts in research and development, platform testing and lifecycle management. This includes certification of workloads on Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks supporting Nokia Cloud offerings, further solidifying the partnership's commitment to innovation and scalability. By harnessing the collective strengths of both companies, the alliance is poised to drive transformative change, benefiting customers and stakeholders alike.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect.



The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has lost 25.6% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 6.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nokia carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.