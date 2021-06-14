Nokia (NOK) & Ooredoo Oman to Deploy Fixed Wireless Access

Nokia Corporation NOK and Ooredoo Oman have announced the deployment of 4G and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) across the Middle Eastern country.



Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, Ooredoo is a multinational telecommunications company that operates across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.



FWA enables network operators to deliver ultra-high-speed broadband to suburban and rural areas. It uses a wireless alternative to traditional copper cables.



In this project, Nokia will deploy its FastMile 4G FWA solution. Initially, 15,000 households and businesses will be connected. Also, 3,000 homes in urban areas are likely to get Nokia’s FastMile 5G FWA services.



The deployment covers Nokia’s FastMile 4G Compact Receiver and Wi-Fi Beacon and its FastMile 5G Gateway.



Nokia’s FastMile FWA solution provides operators with the flexibility to connect customers without any wires. The solution allows service providers to profit off their existing Radio Access Network installed base and idle rural spectrum.



Nokia’s FastMile includes customer premise equipment with a built-in modem and antenna, a cloud-based controller and smartphone applications. With FWA, Ooredoo Oman aims to deliver high-speed Internet to meet the connectivity needs of its customers.



Nokia is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The company is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership.



Nokia’s shares have gained 26.9% in the past year compared with 50.1% growth of the industry.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Vicor Corporation VICR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.

