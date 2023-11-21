Nokia (NOK) Introduces its Eco-Friendly Packaging Solution

Nokia Corporation NOK recently introduced 100% recyclable packaging solutions for its complete suite of fixed networks Lightspan portfolio. The company aims to implement the new packaging for its entire Lightspan product line by the end of 2023. The initiative accentuates Nokia’s ambitious 2030 goal of drawing down its green gas emissions by 50%. The eco-friendly packaging boasts a design that is compact and lightweight, resulting in an impressive 60% reduction in packaging size and a 44% plunge in overall weight. Such enhancements will allow Nokia to optimize product shipments and cut down transportation-related CO2 emissions by an estimated 60%.



The solution replaces non-biodegradable foam, plastic and various chemical components with 100% renewable alternatives. The packaging has already shown its efficiency in delivering advanced gigabit speed G.Fast access nodes to Deutsche Telekom. Recyclable cardboard components have been used as the protective material for mitigating dropping impacts. The durability of these packages allows for their reuse in return shipments.



There is a growing inclination toward sustainable products across all industries owing to rising environmental regulatory compliances around the globe. Nokia’s recent transition to eco-friendly packaging contributes significantly to the circular economy.



As a premier telecommunications service provider globally, Nokia's adoption of sustainable packaging sets the trend for a broader industry-wide movement toward sustainability.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.



The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. To strengthen its leading position in the market, the company facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Declining trends in Submarine Networks, Cloud and Cognitive Services are concerns



The stock has declined 24.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 4.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

