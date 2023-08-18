Nokia (NOK) Extends Network-in-a-Box Program For Ease of Use

Nokia Corporation NOK extended its ‘network-in-a-box’ program, introducing various essential network infrastructure products and services in a single package. This includes a wide range of fiber optic broadband network electronic products and optical modules manufactured domestically. The objective is to provide robust assistance to operators and BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment) participants by streamlining broadband installation procedures and ensuring greater scalability.



Construction of broadband networks requires a substantial allocation of resources, funding, specialized knowledge and effective coordination. A reliable broadband network is a vital component in the modern digital landscape. Given the swift expansion of online businesses, e-commerce, digital education and healthcare services, demand for high-speed broadband has steadily increased. The network-in-a-box program effectively addresses these issues and equips operators with a unified solution that features Nokia’s IP routing, Fiber OLT, Fiber ONT, Wi-Fi beacon products, software and services.



This solution offers remarkable flexibility, as it allows the establishment of small greenfield fiber networks or caps existing GPON networks and upgrades to XGS and 25G-PON. Its exceptional configurability empowers operators to accelerate broadband deployment, optimize resource allocation and ensure cost-effectiveness. The latest enhancements in the network-in-a-box program from Nokia are poised to narrow the digital divide and foster socio-economic development by rapidly connecting more residences, educational institutions, enterprises and communities in much less time.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



Given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio, Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in key 5G markets. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing rapidly.



The stock has declined 24.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 23.4%.





Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

