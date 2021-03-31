Nokia (NOK) Deploys NB-IoT, Modernizes Mobily's Network Setup

Nokia Corporation NOK has collaborated with telecommunications services provider, Mobily, for the deployment of its avant-garde narrowband ‘Internet of Things’ (NB-IoT) technology across the latter’s network infrastructure. The deployment, which was done in L 800 band, aims to aid enterprise customers with streamlined operations on the back of a robust IoT network, thereby driving Saudi Arabia-based Mobily’s digitization endeavors.



Interestingly, Nokia and Mobily have been sharing an active working relationship for quite some time now, and the successful completion of the NB-IoT deployment process further boosts the long-standing partnership. Moreover, the alliance comes as a boon especially at a time when majority of the service providers are migrating toward high-capacity networks and evolving technologies to fuel the growth of IoT ecosystem to enhance the overall customer experience.



Nokia is focused on four strategic priorities. The first is leading in high-performance end-to-end networks with its service provider customers. The second priority is to expand network sales to select vertical markets, specifically energy, transportation and webscale players. Building a strong standalone software business is the third priority. Lastly, creating new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.



Notably, Nokia’s IoT connectivity portfolio has been specifically designed to cater to the dynamic requirements of connected devices with low latency, enhanced coverage and interoperability. The portfolio supports standardized 3rd Generation Partnership Project protocols such as NB-IoT and Long-Term Evolution for Machines as well as unlicensed protocols such as Wi-Fi and MulteFire. NB-IoT is a new-age technology that enables cellular connectivity to IoT devices.



As part of the extended partnership, Nokia’s NB-IoT platform will enable enterprise customers to install IoT devices on Nokia’s network with hassle-free configurations through strong connectivity and lower power consumption. Impressively, Mobily’s existing LTE base stations were revamped to enable NB-IoT services on the back of a simple software update, which is expected to further reinforce the IoT connectivity across various verticals, including health and energy.



It also supports machine-to-machine communication and is considered perfect for deep indoor locations, thanks to its strong signal that facilitates seamless flow of information. Together, the companies have enabled NB-IoT cell coverage of an average 20 km radius per cell and connected more than 4,000 sites so far. That said, the strategic deployment initiative is likely to not only accelerate the adoption of new NB-IoT services among Mobily’s customers but also strengthen Nokia’s leadership position by helping large enterprises on the virtue of innovative technologies.



Moving forward, Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them.



The Finnish telco equipment vendor is transforming the way people communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



The stock has returned 34.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 79.1% in the past year.





Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Ericsson ERIC. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ericsson carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Ericsson has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 28.9%.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.



Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .



• Smartest stock for 5G telecom

• Safest investment in 5G hardware

• Single best 5G buy of all!



Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ericsson (ERIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.