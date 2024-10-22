Nokia, Lenovo partner to create networking and automation solutions

Nokia (NOK) announced a strategic partnership with Lenovo to create data center networking and automation solutions that support the compute, storage and transit needs for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and other compute-intensive workloads. These solutions will be jointly marketed to enterprises, telcos, and digital infrastructure and cloud providers. The partners will leverage the Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-ready portfolio of high-performance servers and storage with the Nokia Data Center network solution – which spans data center fabric, IP routing, and DDoS security portfolios, along with the recently announced data center network automation platform, Event-Driven Automation, or EDA. The combined solutions will help meet the demanding processing and network performance requirements of modern workloads. As AI models are trained, data centers for inferencing will be needed where AI clusters are networked both within and between the data centers at the edge, which requires interconnectivity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.