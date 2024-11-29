News & Insights

Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 29, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has initiated a share buyback program to counteract the dilution effects of shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders and certain stock-based incentives. The program, which began on November 25, 2024, aims to repurchase up to 150 million shares with a total budget of up to 900 million euros, and is set to conclude by December 31, 2025. This strategic move reflects Nokia’s commitment to maintaining shareholder value amidst corporate actions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

