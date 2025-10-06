Markets
NOK

Nokia Introduces FTTH Digital Twin, AI-powered Tools To Enhance Network Connectivity

October 06, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK, NOKIA_SEK.ST, NOKIA.PA), Cloud and Network Services provider, Monday announced that it initiated FTTH digital twin and AI-powered tools to improve broadband reliability.

Nokia's launch of digital twin of the FTTH infrastructure will create a unified view of active and passive components. Introducing data analytics and AI models in Altiplano to detect, predict and resolve issues across greenfield and brownfield networks. The digitalization of FTTH lifecycle keeps inventory accurate, accelerate operational efficiency and boosts FTTH reliability.

Danvig De Bruyn, CEO commented that the company's AI-powered tools will be crucial to improve operational efficiencies and enhance the reliability of FTTH network. With the help of this, one can detect and minimize disruptions, resolve issues more quickly, for the betterment of the subscriber's experience.

In the pre-market hours today, NOK's shares were moving 0.71 percent or 0.04 cents lower at $4.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.