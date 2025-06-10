Nokia Integrates 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs into Cloud Platform for Enhanced 5G Network Performance and Energy Efficiency

Nokia Cloud Platform integrates 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, enhancing performance and energy efficiency for 5G telecom infrastructure.

Quiver AI Summary

AMD has announced that Nokia will integrate its 5th Gen EPYC processors into the Nokia Cloud Platform, enhancing performance and energy efficiency for telecom infrastructure, particularly in the context of 5G networks. This collaboration highlights the demand for scalable, high-performance solutions that can efficiently manage the complexities of modern telecom. According to AMD and Nokia executives, the advanced EPYC processors will support containerized workloads vital for 5G Core and edge applications, while meeting customer needs for sustainability and efficiency. The partnership is poised to deliver significant improvements in performance per watt, vital for handling increasing data requirements in environmentally conscious ways.

Potential Positives

Nokia's integration of 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors into its Cloud Platform enhances performance and energy efficiency, positioning Nokia as a leader in next-generation telecom infrastructure.

The collaboration with AMD underscores Nokia's commitment to innovation and diverse partnerships in the rapidly evolving 5G network landscape.

The new processors enable Nokia to meet the demanding requirements of 5G customers while supporting sustainability goals, reflecting a strong alignment with industry trends towards environmental responsibility.

Potential Negatives

Nokia's reliance on third-party processors for its cloud platform may indicate vulnerabilities in its own chip development capabilities, raising concerns about long-term self-sufficiency in critical technology.

The announcement highlights competition with other telecom infrastructure providers that may be using alternative or proprietary technologies, potentially impacting Nokia's market positioning.

The need for collaboration with AMD points to challenges Nokia faces in meeting the performance and efficiency demands of modern telecom environments independently.

FAQ

What processors are used in the Nokia Cloud Platform?

Nokia Cloud Platform utilizes 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors for enhanced performance and energy efficiency.

How do AMD EPYC processors benefit 5G networks?

AMD EPYC processors offer high performance and power efficiency, essential for managing the complexities of 5G networks.

What is the role of Nokia Cloud Platform?

Nokia Cloud Platform supports containerized workloads crucial for 5G Core, edge, and enterprise applications.

Why is energy efficiency important for telecom networks?

Energy efficiency minimizes environmental impact while meeting increasing data demands in modern telecom infrastructures.

What are the advantages of the collaboration between Nokia and AMD?

This collaboration enhances performance, scalability, and sustainability in 5G network infrastructure through advanced chip partnerships.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





— Nokia Cloud Platform will use 5







th







Gen AMD EPYC CPUs for leadership performance and energy efficiency across virtualization deployments —







SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMD



(NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Nokia has included 5



th



Gen AMD EPYC™ processors to power the Nokia Cloud Platform, bringing the leadership performance and performance per watt to next-generation telecom infrastructure.





“Telecom operators are looking for infrastructure solutions that combine performance, scalability, and power efficiency to manage the growing complexity and scale of 5G networks,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD. “Working together with Nokia, we’re using the leadership performance and energy efficiency of the 5



th



Gen AMD EPYC processors to help our customers build and operate high-performance, and efficient networks.”





“This expanded collaboration between Nokia and AMD brings a multitude of benefits and underscores Nokia's commitment to innovation through diverse chip partnerships in 5G network infrastructure. The new 5



th



Gen AMD EPYC processors offer high performance and impressive energy efficiency, enabling Nokia to meet the demanding needs of its 5G customers while contributing to the industry's sustainability goals,” said Kal De, senior vice president, Product and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.





The processors will be deployed within Nokia Cloud Platform, a key component that supports containerized workloads foundational to 5G Core, edge, and enterprise applications. By integrating the AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors into Nokia Cloud Platform, Nokia will deliver impressive performance per watt—a critical factor in delivering both computing power and energy efficiency for modern telecom networks that must meet growing data demands while minimizing environmental impact.







Supporting Resources









About AMD







For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD)





website





,





blog





,



LinkedIn



and





X





pages.







AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.