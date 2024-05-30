Nokia Finalizes Share Transfer for Incentive Plans

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has completed the transfer of 350,225 of its own shares to participants in its equity-based incentive plans, as part of a commitment announced previously on October 4, 2023. This transfer leaves Nokia with a holding of 95,324,240 of its own shares. The company continues to be a trusted leader in technology innovation for business-to-business networks and partnerships around the globe.

