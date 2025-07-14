Nokia Expands Developer Access With APIs on Google Cloud Marketplace

Nokia NOK has announced the availability of three of its advanced network APIs—Quality of Service on Demand, Number Verification and Device Location Verification—on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud Marketplace serves as a comprehensive catalog of solutions from Google and its ecosystem partners, enabling users to seamlessly discover and deploy technologies.

This move is aimed at making it easier for developers across the globe to integrate robust telecom capabilities into their applications. Nokia is streamlining access for developers to utilize mobile network features without dealing with the complexities of the underlying infrastructure by listing these APIs on a widely used platform.

With Nokia’s APIs accessible through this platform, developers can tap into multiple mobile networks and create innovative services using Nokia’s Network as Code platform and developer portal. This offering provides standardized, simplified access to network functions, with additional APIs expected to be launched on the Marketplace in the near future.

These APIs adhere to global standards, such as GSMA’s Open Gateway and CAMARA, ensuring interoperability and scalability for applications developed across Nokia’s expanding network of CSP partners.

Each API offers distinct capabilities: the Quality of Service on Demand API allows developers to request guaranteed, high-performance connectivity for specific durations, ideal for scenarios like live streaming at crowded venues. The Number Verification API helps confirm ownership of a phone number, an essential tool for industries like finance and retail to combat fraud. Meanwhile, the Device Location Verification API enhances transaction security by validating if a device is being used from its registered location.

Management highlighted that the availability of Nokia APIs on Google Cloud Marketplace is about giving developers easy access and simplified use of trusted network intelligence.

In addition to its latest API advancements, Nokia is experiencing strong momentum in its strategic focus areas of software and enterprise, which bodes well for the growth of its licensing business. The company is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. Nokia seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to capitalize on growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Furthermore, its large installed base of high-capacity AirScale products serves as a strong tailwind, enabling customers to upgrade to 5G more efficiently.

