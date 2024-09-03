Nokia to Expand Research Facility in Chennai: Stock to Benefit?

Nokia NOK recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to expand its fixed Networks R&D lab in Chennai, India. The expansion highlights Nokia's commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies aimed at connecting underserved areas and bridging the digital divide in the subcontinent.

NOK’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

The expanded facility will likely serve as a key hub for Nokia's Fixed Networks operations. It is expected to foster Nokia’s technology innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G and 100G Passive Optical Networks, Wi-Fi, fixed wireless technologies and Multi-Dwelling Unit solutions, thereby strengthening its fixed networks portfolio. Moreover, the lab will also likely support the development of access networks and home controllers.

How NOK Could Have Secured the MoU?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. The company’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



The company is propelling global companies’ transition into intelligent virtual networks by developing an integrated network for all services, uniting mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks, along with the corresponding software and services for their management.



Additionally, it is reshaping communication between people and objects through the use of advanced technologies. These encompass uninterrupted transfer to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.

Will NOK Stock Benefit From the Expansion?

The MoU highlights Chennai’s strategic importance in Nokia’s global operations and underscores its commitment to further increase its footprint in India. Post expansion, the new lab will become one of the largest R&D centers globally for Nokia within its Fixed Networks business segment. This partnership not only confirms the company’s domination in modern telecommunication solutions but emphasizes the region's growing role as a technological innovation hub. Consequently, these innovations are likely to generate incremental demands for Nokia’s goods and services, leading to higher revenues.

NOK’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Nokia have gained 11.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 42.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, sells products to a prestigious list of clients, including global Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as cloud giants, enterprises, financial institutions and specialized cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and also throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.