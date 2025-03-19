Nokia Enhances Worldstream's Hosting Security With DDoS Solution

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Worldstream, a leading cloud infrastructure provider, has opted to deploy its Deepfield DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) security solution and cutting-edge 7750 SR routers to protect businesses in the Netherlands from the growing threat of DDoS attacks.



In the era of advanced digitalization and growing AI deployments, communication service providers and enterprises are witnessing a surge in cyber-attacks, with DDoS attacks becoming increasingly common. Cybercriminals conduct DDoS attacks by overwhelming a network with excessive Internet traffic and disrupting the normal functioning of the target server or network. As the frequency and complexity of such threats continue to grow, service and cloud providers need more intelligent, scalable and adaptable defense strategies to protect their networks.

What Does NOK Bring to the Table?

Nokia’s comprehensive offering includes its state-of-the-art DDoS security solution, which provides a powerful, software-based defense against these advanced threats. A key element of Nokia’s DDoS security is the Deepfield Defender, which integrates network data (telemetry, domain name system, border gateway protocol) with Nokia’s cloud-based data feed, Deepfield Secure Genome.



With detailed visibility into more than 5 billion Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, Secure Genome deploys over a hundred machine learning rules to classify and detect security threats, including complex transmission control protocol-based application floods and botnet and proxy-based threats. This capability ensures the protection of multiple customers at once, significantly improving resilience against large-scale attacks. In addition, Nokia’s next-generation 7750-service router has been deployed.



Utilizing the highly reliable service router operating system, the solution efficiently optimizes IP core and edge applications per the changing requirements without compromising performance. By integrating its Deepfield Defender with the 7750 SR routers, Nokia will deliver line-rate protection across all peering interfaces, eliminating the limitations of single-server DDoS mitigation systems and providing reliable defense for multiple customers at once.

Does NOK Stand to Gain From the Deployment?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased recently. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Nokia’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



The collaboration with Worldstream is likely to propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and inducement of similar deals in the future. The partnership is also expected to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading DDoS security solution provider in the region.

