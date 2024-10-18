News & Insights

Nokia To Divide Its Corporate Affairs Function Into Two Separate Functions

October 18, 2024 — 01:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) said that it has decided to divide its Corporate Affairs function into two separate functions: Geopolitics and Government Relations; and Communications.

Former Finland ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala has been appointed Chief Geopolitical and Government Relations Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team, effective November 1, 2024.

The company promoted Louise Fisk to Chief Communications Officer, and member of the Group Leadership Team, effective immediately. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Melissa Schoeb, has decided to leave the company, effective December 31, 2024, and step down from the Group Leadership Team immediately.

In addition, President of Nokia Technologies, Jenni Lukander, has decided to leave the company, effective December 31, 2024, and will step down from the Group Leadership Team immediately.

Patrik Hammaren, who is currently Chief Licensing Officer, Wireless Technologies, will assume an interim role leading Nokia Technologies and will be a member of the Group Leadership Team as the search commences for Lukander's successor.

In the new setup, Nokia's Sustainability team, previously part of the Corporate Affairs function, will report to Chief Legal Officer, Esa Niinimäki, with immediate effect.

