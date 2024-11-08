Nokia Boosts 2024 Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has intensified its share buyback program, acquiring over 1.54 million shares for approximately 6.5 million euros on November 8, 2024. The initiative aims to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders within two years, with 2024 seeing accelerated buybacks. This strategy underscores Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining its leadership in network technology.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.