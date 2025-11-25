Markets
Nokia Announces Upgrade Of RailTel's NLD Network

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) announced the successful upgrade of RailTel Corporation of India's DWDM National Long-Distance network, undertaken in collaboration with its authorized partners. Nokia has deployed RailTel's Carrier-Grade NAT and metro optical transport network across India.

Leveraging Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch and advanced transponder technology, the enhanced network achieves an increase in transport capacity while minimizing cost per bit. The deployment introduces high-capacity Lambda transmission and express traffic lanes between cities.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. is under the Ministry of Railways, and is a neutral telecom infrastructure provider in India.

