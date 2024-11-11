Nokia Announces New Share Issue for Employee Incentives

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia’s board has approved a directed share issue involving up to 28,651,000 shares to fulfill commitments from its employee incentive programs. These shares are to be given without compensation as part of Nokia’s ongoing efforts to reward employees. This move reflects Nokia’s strategic focus on innovation and collaboration in technology.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.