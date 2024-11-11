News & Insights

Nokia Announces New Share Issue for Employee Incentives

November 11, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia’s board has approved a directed share issue involving up to 28,651,000 shares to fulfill commitments from its employee incentive programs. These shares are to be given without compensation as part of Nokia’s ongoing efforts to reward employees. This move reflects Nokia’s strategic focus on innovation and collaboration in technology.

