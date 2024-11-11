Nokia Announces New Share Issue for Employee Incentives

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Nokia’s board has approved a directed share issue involving up to 28,651,000 shares to fulfill commitments from its employee incentive programs. These shares are to be given without compensation as part of Nokia’s ongoing efforts to reward employees. This move reflects Nokia’s strategic focus on innovation and collaboration in technology.
For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/12/24
- New York Times’ Striking Tech Guild Returns to Work as Negotiations Continue
- 23andMe Cuts 40% of Staff, Shutters Drug Development Ahead of Q2 Print
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.