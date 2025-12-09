Nokia and Airtel Team Up to Unlock 5G Network APIs for Developers

Nokia NOK has announced a new collaboration with Bharti Airtel to provide third-party developers access to the operator’s network capabilities via Nokia’s Network as Code platform and developer portal. This partnership will enable developers and enterprises to use Airtel’s extensive pan-India network assets, paving the way for new monetization models and innovative use cases across multiple industry verticals.

Nokia’s Network as Code platform aims to close the gap between networks and developers by providing standardized access to network functions without requiring knowledge of underlying technologies. The platform integrates multiple API ecosystems and offers operators broad network exposure options, strong multi-tier API security and simplified access to key network capabilities.

The global Network as Code ecosystem has grown to more than 60 partners, including telecom operators, AI and data center players, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers, system integrators and industry-specific software vendors.

After successful trials, Airtel’s network APIs will be offered on a subscription basis through Nokia’s platform, enabling developers, system integrators and businesses to create advanced solutions powered by Airtel’s capabilities in AI, 5G, edge computing and more. Network APIs are transforming the telecom landscape by allowing operators to virtualize parts of their networks and offer customized data and features to developers, unlocking significant future revenue opportunities.

Management stated that the company’s collaboration with Airtel marks an important milestone in growing the Network as Code ecosystem. It reflects the company’s dedication to helping telecom operators unlock new revenue from their network investments while driving innovation across the developer community.

Nokia stands to benefit significantly from this strategic alliance. In November 2025, Nokia and Senetas Corporation announced a partnership to deliver integrated, mission-critical security capabilities tailored for modern defence environments. The collaboration brings together Nokia’s trusted, scalable mission-critical network solutions, supported by its Defence-in-Depth cybersecurity framework, with Senetas’ globally certified, quantum-resistant encryption technology.

In October 2025, it teamed up with CommScope to simplify and accelerate fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In September 2025, Nokia announced that it formed a partnership with Supermicro, a global leader in application-optimized total IT solutions, aimed at empowering cloud providers, hyperscalers, enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to deploy high-performance, AI-optimized data center networking solutions.

NOK’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 42.7% over the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 22.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

