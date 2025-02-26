NOK, VOD & RingCentral to Unveil Future of Voice Calls at MWC 2025

Nokia Corporation NOK, in collaboration with Vodafone Group VOD and RingCentral, is set to unveil Immersive Voice and Audio Services (IVAS) at MWC 2025, offering a breakthrough in voice communication. IVAS introduces a three-dimensional, spatial audio experience, making conversations more lifelike and engaging, even in remote settings. This cutting-edge technology aims to enhance business, industrial and consumer communications, elevating everything from remote meetings to industrial operations and everyday voice calls.

IVAS enhances traditional voice services by enabling users to hear sound spatially in real-time, improving clarity, engagement and comprehension. This breakthrough has significant applications across business communication, industrial operations, education, sports and mobile calls. From multi-stream teleconferencing that makes virtual meetings more immersive to artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced collaboration and inclusive soundscapes for visually impaired users, IVAS aims to revolutionize voice interaction.

Developed through the alliance of 13 companies, the IVAS standard has been integrated into 3GPP Release 18, building upon Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) or HD Voice+. A key innovation in this development is Metadata-Assisted Spatial Audio (MASA), a new parametric audio format designed for smartphones and compact devices with spatial audio constraints. The IVAS codec includes a built-in renderer supporting head-tracked binaural audio and multi-loudspeaker playback, enabling immersive experiences.

Nokia Corporation Price and Consensus

Nokia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nokia Corporation Quote

At MWC 2025, visitors can explore IVAS technology through multi-stream teleconferencing, which spatially distinguishes voices to improve clarity, engagement and inclusivity for remote participants. Immersive 1-to-1 calling enhances voice interactions with 360-degree audio and accurate directional sound using head-tracking-enabled headphones. In industrial environments, IVAS supports remote servicing by isolating machine sounds and improving communication in high-noise workplaces. With its broad applications, IVAS meets the growing demand for enhanced voice and immersive multimedia services, setting the stage for the future of spatial audio communication.

Visitors to MWC 2025 from March 3-6 can explore the next-generation IVAS technology at Vodafone’s booth, Nokia’s booth or RingCentral’s Executive Meeting Room. This demonstration highlights future voice communication possibilities, powered by 5G Advanced IVAS codec and Nokia’s Immersive Voice technology.

Nokia has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset. Management expects that solid 5G Core momentum and healthy traction in the Enterprise Campus Edge business will be key growth drivers for the Cloud and Network Services segment. The Network Infrastructure segment will likely benefit from healthy demand trends in the second half of the current fiscal. It also expects largely stable sales in the Mobile Networks, backed by demand recovery in multiple end markets.

NOK’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, Nokia has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 18.3% in the past six months compared to the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry's growth of 8.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider in Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and BlackBerry Limited BB. IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1, whereas BB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $9.30, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 158.4%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 55.2% in the past six months.

BlackBerry’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 131.25%. In the last reported quarter, BB delivered an earnings surprise of 200%. Its shares have surged 112.5% in the past six months.

