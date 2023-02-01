NOK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.79, changing hands as high as $4.89 per share. Nokia Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOK's low point in its 52 week range is $4.08 per share, with $6 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.