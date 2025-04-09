NOK Enhances Fibrus' Network Security With Deepfield DDoS Solution

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has entered into a five-year agreement with Fibrus to deploy its Deepfield DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) security solution to protect the latter’s network from the growing threat of DDoS attacks. With this collaboration,

the leading broadband services provider in Northern Ireland and Cumbria will gain a deeper understanding of the traffic flowing through its infrastructure, ensuring that its customers continue to experience reliable, high-performance broadband services.



In the era of advanced digitalization and growing usage of 5G, IoT and cloud, communication service providers and enterprises are witnessing a rise in cyber-attacks, with DDoS attacks becoming increasingly menacing. It is a specific type of cyber-attack in which the attacker floods a network with excessive malicious traffic and disrupts the normal functioning of the target server or network. As the frequency and complexity of such threats continue to grow, service and cloud providers need more intelligent, scalable and adaptable defense strategies to protect their networks.



Nokia’s state-of-the-art DDoS security solution offers a powerful, software-based defense against these advanced threats. A crucial element of Nokia’s DDoS security is the Deepfield Defender, which integrates network data (telemetry, domain name system, border gateway protocol) with its cloud-based data feed, Deepfield Secure Genome. This provides detailed visibility into more than five billion Internet Protocol addresses and uses machine learning to classify and detect security threats, including compromised IoT devices used in DDoS attacks.



As Fibrus experiences rapid network growth, including a 50% take-up rate of its Fiber to the Home services and the introduction of high-speed 2 Gbps products, the scalability of Nokia’s Deepfield solution will play a crucial role. The solution's flexibility will support Fibrus’ ongoing network expansions, such as the adoption of advanced 25/50/100G Passive Optical Network technologies, ensuring the network’s continued growth in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, the solution’s advanced network analytics will ensure that Fibrus can maintain a secure and reliable network while continuing to enhance its customer experience.

Does NOK Stand to Gain From the Deployment?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of multi-gigabit fiber broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Nokia is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. Its expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



Nokia’s partnership with Fibrus began in 2020 when it was selected to support the delivery of high-speed broadband to underserved rural and regional areas in Northern Ireland. The success of this deal is likely to propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and induce similar deals from other carriers in the future. The deal is also expected to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment provider in the region.

NOK Stock's Price Performance

Shares of Nokia have gained 36% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.7%.



