NoHo To Acquire 51% Stake In Arizona's Alvarado Gold Mine

(RTTNews) - NoHo, Inc. (DRNK) has signed a binding agreement to acquire a controlling 51% interest in the Alvarado Gold Mine in Arizona.

The site includes seven unpatented and twelve patented mining claims. The company plans to start gold leaching operations within two to three weeks using previously mined ore that remains unprocessed, with initial revenue anticipated as early as September.

CEO Anthony Anish stated that this acquisition is the first step in implementing NoHo's broader growth strategy. He emphasized the company's commitment to executing its business plan, pursuing additional strategic deals, and keeping shareholders updated on future developments.

DRNK currently trades at $0.0003 or 50% higher on the OTC Markets OTCPK.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.