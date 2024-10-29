noco-noco, DG Capital sign MOU for decarbonization solutions

noco-noco (NCNC) and DG Capital Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop innovative decarbonization solutions for corporations and communities aiming to reduce carbon emissions and achieve green transition goals. This collaboration unites noco-noco’s revolutionary battery technology, designed to extend battery lifespan and enhance durability, with DGCG’s advanced Digital Grid-Forming Inverter System, which is integral to supporting renewable energy infrastructures. Together, they will aim to offer sustainable, resilient energy solutions by combining high-efficiency, highly reliable technologies to support the energy transition both in Japan and globally. The MOU formalizes a partnership between noco-noco and DGCG, focused on overcoming energy transition challenges such as stable energy supply, effective energy storage, and long-term carbon neutrality. By integrating DGCG’s DGR System with noco-noco’s high-performance battery technology, the companies will develop energy solutions independent of conventional infrastructures to enable reliable renewable energy utilization. Under the terms of the MOU, the companies plan to collaborate in the following areas: DGCG will incorporate noco-noco’s battery technology, known for its extended lifespan and high-temperature resilience, into its DGR System to create an enhanced grid-forming solution. This advanced solution will be jointly developed, and will leverage the strengths of both technologies to achieve higher performance standards. Leveraging their combined networks, DGCG and noco-noco will seek to expand market opportunities for their enhanced DGR System. Target markets include remote islands, weak-grid regions, industrial complexes, and semiconductor plants, both within Japan and abroad. The two companies plan to establish a joint venture to pursue business partnerships and develop microgrids or grid-scale energy storage solutions, with earnings generated through these ventures to be shared between both parties. 2024: Formulation of the technology development roadmap and business plan. 2025-2026: Execution of technology and business development, and preparation for establishing the joint venture. From 2026: Utilizing DGCG and noco-noco’s market networks to expand sales and deployment of the enhanced DGR System in target regions.

