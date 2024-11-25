noco-noco to appeal Nasdaq delisting determination

noco-noco (NCNC) announced that, on November 22, 2024 Singapore Time, it has received a determination letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market’s Hearings Panel notifying the Company of its decision to delist noco-noco’s securities due to non-compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. The Panel determined that the Company’s securities will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq at the open of business on November 25, 2024. The Company intends to appeal the Panel’s decision to the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council within the applicable 15-day appeal period. While the initiation of the appeal will not automatically stay the suspension, the Company is taking concrete measures to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. The delisting notice will have no material impact on the Company’s operations, and noco-noco will continue to focus on driving performance growth and operational efficiency.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NCNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.