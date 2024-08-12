Noble Capital Markets Upgrades Comstock (LODE)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Noble Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Comstock (NYSEAM:LODE) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,605.57% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comstock is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2,605.57% from its latest reported closing price of $0.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock is 2MM, a decrease of 12.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LODE is 0.00%, an increase of 49.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.02% to 11,481K shares. The put/call ratio of LODE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,868K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 57.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 15.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,159K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farther Finance Advisors holds 1,357K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 57.74% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,079K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 35.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,035K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing an increase of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 51.98% over the last quarter.

Comstock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining that is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products and processes for precious metal recovery. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of itd existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The Company's goal is to grow per-share value by commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based products and processes that generate predictable cash flow (throughput) and increase the long-term enterprise value of its northern Nevada based platform.

