Noble Bags Contracts Of $1.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Noble Corporation PLC (NE), a British offshore drilling contractor, said on Monday that it has bagged new contracts for 9 rigs comprising around $1.3 billion of backlog, including a three-year contract for the harsh environment semisubmersible Noble GreatWhite.

Robert W. Eifler, CEO of Noble, said: "Additionally, the redeployment of four currently idle deepwater rigs should drive a meaningful utilization improvement across our fleet, with 92% of our 24 marketed floaters now contracted compared to 75% in our prior fleet status report. While these programs will present incremental one-time capital expenditure requirements in 2026, we expect them to help drive significantly increased fleet EBITDA and free cash flow in future years, which will be supported by a material reduction in capital expenditure beyond 2026."

On a combined basis, Noble expects that these contract awards will entail around $50 million of contract preparation capital expenditure for 2026 in addition to the Noble GreatWhite program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.