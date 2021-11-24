NOAH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Noah Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NOAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.45, changing hands as low as $36.65 per share. Noah Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOAH's low point in its 52 week range is $29.41 per share, with $52.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.52.

