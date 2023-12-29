News & Insights

NOAH Appoints Zhe Yin As CEO

December 29, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH), a Chinese wealth management company, Friday announced that it has appointed Zhe Yin as its chief executive officer, effective December 29.

Yin will succeed Jingbo Wang who will continue as the chairwoman of the Board.

This appointment follows the separation of the CEO and chairperson role, where Jingbo Wang was previously serving as both the chairperson and CEO of the company.

Zhe Yin is the co-founder and director of the company as well as the chairman of Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd.

In pre-market activity, NOAH shares are trading at $13.56, up 1.42% on the New York Stock Exchange.

