No Time To Learn About Stocks? Just Follow This Investing Advice From Warren Buffett

If you’ve ever wanted to invest in stocks but been too overwhelmed, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re probably in the majority. But you don’t need to be a certified genius to start investing. Investing can be made easier by following the advice of experts. In fact, Warren Buffett has some remarkably simple advice for busy people who want to invest but don’t have time to become market experts.

GOBankingRates compiled some of his best advice and asked a financial expert to comment on them as well.

Keep It Simple With Index Funds

“Consistently buy an S&P 500 low-cost index fund,” Buffett told CNBC in 2017. And he wasn’t just talking — he put his money where his mouth is. Buffett has even instructed the trustee of his estate to invest 90% of his wife’s inheritance in these simple index funds, he said in a 2013 letter to shareholders.

“Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy is underpinned by simplicity, patience and an appreciation for long-term wealth generation via low-cost, diversified assets,” said Thomas J. Brock, CFA, CPA, an expert financial reviewer at Annuity.org. With over 20 years of managing multibillion-dollar portfolios, Brock sees the wisdom in this approach.

Don’t Try To Time the Market

The market goes up and down, but that shouldn’t be of concern. Buffett advised buying S&P 500 low-cost funds regardless. “Keep buying it through thick and thin, and especially through thin,” Buffett told CNBC.

Always think rationally and avoid emotional decision-making, especially if the market is volatile. Just stay the course and know your investments are growing over time.

Watch Those Fees

Think paying 1% in fees isn’t much? Think again!

“Costs really matter in investments,” Buffett told CNBC. “If returns are going to be 7% or 8% and you’re paying 1% for fees, that makes an enormous difference in how much money you’re going to have in retirement.”

Start Now

At the 1999 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Buffett shared this gem: “Start young … we started building this little snowball on top of a very long hill … The trick is to have a very long hill, which means either starting very young or living to be very old.”

“For novice investors, Buffett’s most straightforward advice is to begin investing as early as possible, and do so via low-cost index funds that give you broad-based exposure to domestic and international stock markets,” Brock said.

Forget Stock Picking

Think you can beat the market by picking hot stocks? Buffett disagrees. “The trick is not to pick the right company, the trick is to essentially buy all the big companies through the S&P 500 and to do it consistently,” he told CNBC.

Stay Strong When Others Panic

“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful,” Buffett said in a letter to shareholders.

This simple philosophy has guided Buffett through countless market ups and downs.

You don’t need to be a market whiz to invest successfully. As both Buffett and Brock suggest, consistent investment in low-cost index funds, combined with patience and emotional discipline, can be your ticket to long-term wealth building.

