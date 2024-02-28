No Hype Here: 3 Cryptos to Buy for 1,000% Returns by 2030

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Navigating the crypto market can prove to be a challenge. Many top cryptos have provided life-changing returns for early investors. Of course, recent years have highlighted the volatility of many top projects. So it’s really “buyer beware” for investors looking at digital assets.

Investors should be focusing on some promising crypto projects at current levels. Let’s examine three such top cryptos that could yield 1000% returns by 2030.

Solana

Known as the “Ethereum killer,” Solana (SOL-USD) is one to buy if you want 1000% gains. Since Ethereum’s debut in 2015, ETH has revolutionized the crypto world with smart contracts and enabled DeFi and NFTs. In 2019, Solana emerged, challenging Ethereum’s dominance through its faster transaction time and low fees.

Solana surged over 95% from $9 in the “crypto winter” to over $100 today, driven by broader market momentum and ecosystem growth. Key metrics like active addresses and transactions signal Solana’s promising future. Meanwhile, Ethereum saw a modest 90% gain amidst Solana’s 900% surge. While Ethereum remains busy, Solana is closing the gap.

Despite predictions of its downfall amid ties to FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, Solana persevered. Active addresses neared 2022 levels, and new addresses overgrew. Capital efficiency surpassing Ethereum indicates Solana’s resilience. Leadership played a crucial role in Solana’s recovery and growth post-FTX. Therefore, I expect this project’s solid team to continue delivering outsized growth in the near- to medium-term.

Jupiter

Speaking of Solana, Jupiter (JUP-USD) is the leading decentralized exchange aggregator in the Solana ecosystem. Currently, it offers normal swaps and other perpetual contracts and services to traders. The hope is that the Jupiter ecosystem will continue to grow. This is a best-in-class network with some of the greatest prices and trading options (tokens on its network).

For investors who view the Solana blockchain as the place where most trading will be done in the future (due to the network’s speed and low cost), Jupiter is an easy way to ride this momentum. As an aggregator, Jupiter benefits from trader activity, regardless of whichever dApp fuels the activity.

Over the long-term, I think Jupiter is a top way to play Solana’s growth. More on-chain users and usage should continue to drive valuation growth for this token. Currently, JUP is undervalued relative to its potential (in my view).

Maple

Maple’s (MPL-USD) is among the top crypto players in the world of decentralized lending. It provides various loans to market makers and market participants, with the goal of democratizing the way capital is lent within the crypto ecosystem. Under-secured loans, using less collateral than most other lenders, which require overcollateralization, could catch on. And, for Maple investors, the hope is that such a trend will continue for years and decades to come.

Notably, Maple’s recent airdrop has generated excitement around this project, shining a light on the token and platform. Active wallets received Maple tokens, enhancing engagement. The fast, low-cost network proved ideal for innovative crypto events. This airdrop spurred interactions with dApps and NFTs, enriching user experiences and fostering innovation. Thus, Maple’s approach showcases strategic airdrops’ power to bolster blockchain and currency use cases.

Maple Airdrop caused a stir in the crypto community, attracting traders with potential gains akin to meme tokens. Platform usage surged, injecting vitality and boosting network activity and visibility.

Additionally, the Maple Lender Portal has gained 300+ accounts since January 2024, indicating rapid adoption and expansion to the Base network after Ethereum and Solana. Also, Maple eyes Asian markets. CEO Sid Powell advocates clear U.S. crypto regulations.

