NNN REIT Inc. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $95.95 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $97.89 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $238.39 million from $218.48 million last year.

NNN REIT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

