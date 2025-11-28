NNE vs. SMR: Which Small Nuclear Reactor Stock Has More Potential?

Nuclear energy is becoming increasingly important as the world accelerates toward deep decarbonization, and small modular reactors (SMRs) are emerging as a pivotal solution. Their ability to deliver round-the-clock, emission-free baseload power aligns perfectly with the massive clean-energy demand driven by AI-powered data centers, electrification and industrial reshoring. As governments and companies seek reliable, carbon-free generation, SMRs provide a scalable pathway to meet rising energy needs without compromising climate goals.



SMRs also offer meaningful advantages over traditional nuclear plants through their compact, modular design. Their ability to be deployed closer to end-users helps minimize the need for extensive transmission and distribution infrastructure, reducing costs and energy losses. This siting flexibility, combined with standardized manufacturing and enhanced safety features, positions SMRs as a transformative technology for future energy systems.



Nano Nuclear Energy NNE and NuScale Power Corporation SMR can meet surging clean-energy demand through compact, modular reactors that provide dependable, carbon-free power. Their scalable SMR technologies enable faster deployment, support energy-hungry data centers and ease grid expansion by minimizing transmission needs — offering a flexible path to cleaner, more resilient electricity.



Nano Nuclear Energy offers strong upside driven by rising global demand for clean, reliable baseload power and accelerating interest in small nuclear reactors. Its microreactor technology benefits from data-center energy needs, electrification and government support for advanced nuclear. With scalable, mobile designs and a growing policy push for domestic nuclear capabilities, Nano Nuclear Energy is positioned for long-term growth.



NuScale Power is positioned to benefit from strong tailwinds as demand for clean, reliable baseload power accelerates. As the first company to receive U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) approval for its small modular reactor design, NuScale Power stands at the forefront of next-generation nuclear technology. Growing electricity needs from data centers, AI workloads, industrial electrification and global decarbonization goals strengthen the case for scalable SMRs, supporting NuScale Power’s long-term growth potential.



Nano Nuclear Energy and NuScale Power remain in the pre-revenue stage, underscoring their early position in the next wave of nuclear technology. With no commercial reactors in operation yet, both companies are prioritizing design validation, regulatory progress and key industry collaborations.

NNE & SMR’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NNE’s earnings per share in 2025 reflects a year-over-year decline of 207.69%.



The same for SMR’s earnings per share in 2025 reflects a year-over-year decline of 490.48%.

Research and Development

Nano Nuclear Energy and NuScale Power are heavily focused on research and development, advancing next-generation reactor designs, safety features and modular technologies. Both companies’ R&D efforts aim to accelerate regulatory approvals, enhance efficiency and position their small reactors for future commercial deployment.



Nano Nuclear Energy has invested nearly $11.3 million in research and development in the first nine months of 2025. NuScale Power has invested around $32 million in the same time period.

Approval of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

In May 2025, the NRC approved NuScale Power’s 77 MWe reactor design, an enhanced version of its earlier certified model. This approval lets utilities rely on the standardized design when applying for combined licenses to construct and operate new nuclear plants.



In April 2025, Nano Nuclear Energy secured a key NRC approval for its KRONOS micro modular reactor’s fuel qualification methodology, marking meaningful progress toward prototype deployment. The company also strengthened its development path by partnering with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to host the first KRONOS research unit on campus.

Price Performance

In the last year, Nano Nuclear Energy’s shares have gained 11.7% against NuScale Power’s decline of 35.8%.

Price Performance (One year)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Summing Up

Nano Nuclear Energy and NuScale Power are working toward providing clean energy to their customers and reducing emissions.



Even though both companies are yet to start commercial operation, based on the above discussion, it is evident that Nano Nuclear Energy, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has an edge over NuScale Power, which holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





