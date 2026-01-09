NNBR vs. ESAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication sector have probably already heard of NN Inc. (NNBR) and Esab (ESAB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

NN Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Esab has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that NNBR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NNBR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.43, while ESAB has a forward P/E of 20.19. We also note that NNBR has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ESAB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07.

Another notable valuation metric for NNBR is its P/B ratio of 1.34. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ESAB has a P/B of 3.34.

These metrics, and several others, help NNBR earn a Value grade of A, while ESAB has been given a Value grade of D.

NNBR sticks out from ESAB in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NNBR is the better option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.