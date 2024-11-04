News & Insights

NN Targets Growth in Global Automotive Market

November 04, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

NN ( (NNBR) ) has issued an update.

NN, Inc., a leading producer of high-precision metal products, is gearing up for significant growth in the global automotive market, leveraging its expertise in precision parts to tap into next-generation vehicle trends. With a global manufacturing footprint, the company targets key markets like passenger vehicles, electrical grids, and orthopedics. NN’s strategic positioning and diverse product offerings provide a unique advantage in adapting to shifts in automotive and medical markets, ensuring robust new business wins and sustained revenue growth.

