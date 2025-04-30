NN to Host Virtual Investor Day in August 2025 for Analysts and Investors

NN plans a virtual investor day in August 2025 to discuss strategic updates and shareholder value initiatives.

NN Inc., a global industrial company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced plans to host a virtual investor day in August 2025 aimed at analysts, current and prospective investors. The event will feature updates from executive management on a range of topics important to shareholder value, including revisions to their five-year sales growth and profitability targets, capital allocation and acquisition strategies, and market trends across various sectors such as the US electrical grid and global automotive markets. The company will also discuss its new business initiatives, cost-reduction programs, and free cash flow generation efforts. NN, which specializes in high-precision components and assemblies for diverse markets, plans to engage extensively with the investment community throughout the event.

Potential Positives

Company plans a virtual investor day, enhancing transparency and engagement with analysts and investors.

Management will provide a holistic update on five-year targets for sales growth and profitability, indicating confidence in future performance.

Discussion topics include capital allocation and M&A strategies, signaling proactive approaches to driving shareholder value.

Highlighting participation in various significant markets demonstrates the company's diversified portfolio and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a virtual investor day may suggest that the company is unable to host in-person events, which could be perceived as a lack of confidence in their current business environment and operations.

The extensive forward-looking statements indicate a reliance on uncertain projections, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance and overall stability.

The press release highlights multiple risks and uncertainties related to the company's operations, which might create anxiety among potential investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

When is NN's virtual investor day scheduled?

NN's virtual investor day is scheduled for August 2025.

What topics will be discussed during the investor day?

Topics include sales growth targets, capital allocation strategy, M&A objectives, and market trends.

Who will participate in the investor day event?

Analysts, current and prospective investors, lenders, and the broader investment community will attend.

How can I find more information about NN?

For more information, visit NN's official website at www.nninc.com.

What is NN's focus as a company?

NN focuses on engineering and manufacturing high-precision components and assemblies for various global markets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced its plans to host a 2025 virtual investor day in August 2025.





NN has been performing to its short-term and long-term goals. During its coming Investor Day, NN’s executive management plans to provide updates and discuss multiple important shareholder value-creating topics including:







An overview and discussion of market trends and NN’s participation in specific markets including;





US electrical grid market





US industrial market





Global passenger vehicle market





Global commercial vehicle market





Global medical market







NN management will also host discussions and overviews on important topics including;





NN’s $700+ million new business program and pipeline specifics





NN’s cost-out program and major ongoing and upcoming projects





NN’s free cash flow generation program and major associated projects











There will be more to come regarding this investor event. NN management plans to spend the day together with analysts, current and prospective investors, lenders, and the broader investment community.







About NN







NN is a global industrial company that combines advanced engineering and production capabilities to deliver solutions for high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Asia, Europe, and South America. For more information, visit





www.nninc.com





.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to NN, Inc. (the “Company”) based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “growth,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “trajectory” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics, disease outbreaks and other public health crises, on our financial condition, business operations and liquidity; competitive influences; risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production; risks of capacity underutilization; quality issues; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; economic, social, political and geopolitical instability, military conflict, currency fluctuation, and other risks of doing business outside of the United States; inflationary pressures and changes in the cost or availability of materials, supply chain shortages and disruptions, the availability of labor and labor disruptions along the supply chain; our dependence on certain major customers, some of whom are not parties to long-term agreements (and/or are terminable on short notice); the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as well as expansion of end markets and product offerings; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; the level of our indebtedness; the restrictions contained in our debt agreements; our ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, and to refinance existing debt as it matures; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; new laws and governmental regulations; the impact of climate change on our operations; and cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.







Investor Relations:







Joseph Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors







NNBR@alpha-ir.com







312-445-2870



