NMM Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/23, Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 8/11/23. As a percentage of NMM's recent stock price of $23.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NMM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.23 per share, with $30.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.50.

In Thursday trading, Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

