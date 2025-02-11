NLS Pharmaceutics And Kadimastem Unveil Multi-Target Diabetes Approach

(RTTNews) - NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) and Kadimastem Ltd. (KDST.TA), which announced their plan to form a combined Nasdaq-listed biotechnology company last month, have today introduced a new multi-target therapeutic strategy for treating diabetes.

Diabetes poses multifaceted challenges, which includes not just glucose control, but also systemic complications such as neuroinflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and sleep disorders.

The two companies are combining their expertise in pharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine to create a holistic approach called DOXA or Dual Orexin and Multi-Pathway Modulation.

DOXA integrates multiple therapeutic mechanisms to improve both metabolic and neurological function in diabetes patients, with the goal of delivering a disease-modifying therapy.

This approach targets orexin signaling, sigma-1 receptor modulation, and other pathways to address critical aspects of diabetes, including neurodegeneration, insulin resistance, and glucose metabolism.

The merger is set to position NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem as leaders in the diabetes treatment space, offering a differentiated strategy beyond current therapies such as GLP-1 receptor agonists. The companies plan to present preclinical findings of DOXA compounds at the ASCP 2025 Annual Meeting and continue advancing their pipeline in diabetes and related conditions.

NLSP closed Monday's (Feb.10 2025) trading at $2.57 up 37.43%. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock is down by 18.67% at $2.09.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.