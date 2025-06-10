$NKTR stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NKTR stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,406,424 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NKTR:
$NKTR Insider Trading Activity
$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 179,012 shares for an estimated $171,210.
- JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,127 shares for an estimated $65,628.
- MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,998 shares for an estimated $62,647.
$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 9,667,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,573,592
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC added 3,690,647 shares (+401.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,509,639
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,807,595 shares (+336.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,909,164
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,236,144 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,520,577
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,975,998 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,343,678
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,948,621 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,325,062
- EXOME ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,614,279 shares (+261.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,097,709
