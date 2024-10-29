NKGen Biotech announces presentation of two posters in AD

NKGen Biotech (NKGN) announced the presentation of two posters, on its first-in-kind, autologous, non-genetically modified NK cell product, troculeucel, in Alzheimer’s Disease, AD. The posters entitled, “Use of Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells, SNK01, With Enhanced Activity in Subjects with Active Alzheimer’s Disease. Further Biomarker Analysis and Implications for Use in Prevention” and “Treatment of Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Subjects with Expanded Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Activity – Report of the Phase 1 results of the Phase 1/2a Study” were presented at the 17th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Annual Meeting, CTAD, on October 29, 2024.

