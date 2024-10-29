News & Insights

Stocks
NKGN

NKGen Biotech announces presentation of two posters in AD

October 29, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

NKGen Biotech (NKGN) announced the presentation of two posters, on its first-in-kind, autologous, non-genetically modified NK cell product, troculeucel, in Alzheimer’s Disease, AD. The posters entitled, “Use of Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells, SNK01, With Enhanced Activity in Subjects with Active Alzheimer’s Disease. Further Biomarker Analysis and Implications for Use in Prevention” and “Treatment of Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Subjects with Expanded Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Activity – Report of the Phase 1 results of the Phase 1/2a Study” were presented at the 17th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Annual Meeting, CTAD, on October 29, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NKGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.