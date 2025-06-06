Nkarta CMO David Shook Steps Down, Shawn Rose To Succeed

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced that Chief Medical Officer David Shook will be stepping down and Shawn Rose will take over as CMO and Head of Research and Development, effective June 23.

David Shook is stepping down to seek other opportunities.

Rose has been serving at Vividion Therapeutics, as Chief Development Officer, Immunology.

During the transition, Rose will work with Shook, who will remain on as a consultant through July 11.

Nkarta is currently trading 1.37% higher at $1.8550 on the Nasdaq.

