Niu Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call

Niu Technologies will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 11, followed by a conference call.

Niu Technologies, a leader in smart urban mobility solutions, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 11, 2025, before U.S. market opening. The financial data and corporate presentation will be available on its investor relations website. Anearnings conference callis scheduled for the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time, where the company's results will be discussed. Participants must register in advance to join the call. Niu specializes in high-performance electric vehicles, including motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes, offering a diversified product range to meet various urban travel needs through an omnichannel retail model.

Potential Positives

Niu Technologies will report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to providing investors with regular updates.

The company will host anearnings conference callto discuss its financial and business results, providing a platform for dialogue between management and investors.

The release emphasizes NIU's leadership in the smart urban mobility market, showcasing its diversified product portfolio which positions it well for growth in an evolving industry.

Potential Negatives

NIU has not disclosed any financial guidance or expectations for the results of the upcoming second quarter report, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The requirement for advance registration to join theearnings callcould limit participation, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and transparency.



There is no mention of any new product launches or strategic initiatives in the press release, which may raise concerns about the company's growth potential and innovation pipeline.

FAQ

When will Niu Technologies release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Niu Technologies will report its financial results for the second quarter on August 11, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 11, 2025.

How can I join theearnings conference call

Participants need to register in advance using the provided registration link to receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN.

Where can I find Niu Technologies' financial results?

The financial results will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

What products does Niu Technologies offer?

Niu offers electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes, catering to urban mobility needs.

Full Release



BEIJING, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 11, 2025.





The corporate presentation and financial spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at:







https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Monday, August 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.





To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.











Event:







Niu Technologies Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call











Registration Link:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7cb0e8479a9b40adad9622e7836a0677











A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at



https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations









About NIU







As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.





For more information, please visit



www.niu.com.









Investor Relations Contact:







Niu Technologies





E-mail:



ir@niu.com









