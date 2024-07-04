News & Insights

Niu Technologies Q2 Vehicle Sales Up 20.8%

July 04, 2024 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Niu Technologies (NIU) said that, in the second quarter of 2024, it sold 256,162 vehicles, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes. It represented an increase of 20.8% from the prior year.

The number of units sold in China market and international markets was 207,552 and 48,610, respectively.

In international markets, the company's micro-mobility sales grew over 50% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

NIU

