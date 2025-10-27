Nitto Denko H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Nitto Denko Corp. Monday reported results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with profit dropping from last year, as revenues slipped.

Revenues for the quarter were 513.569 billion yen compared to 521.723 billion yen last year.

Net profit for the quarter was 68.955 billion yen compared to 80.009 billion yen last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 101.28 yen compared to 113.88 yen last year.

