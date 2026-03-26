Nissin Foods FY25 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Nissin Foods (NF2.F, 2897.T) reported that its fiscal 2025 profit attributable to owners of the company increased by 64.9% to HK$331.4 million. Basic earnings per share increased to 31.76 HK cents from 19.26 HK cents. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.7% to HK$622.8 million.

Fiscal 2025 revenue increased by 5.0% to HK$4.0 billion due to continued growth of the core instant noodles business, improved consumer sentiment in the Chinese Mainland and increased demand in overseas markets.

Shares of Nissin Foods are trading at 2,923 yen, up 0.95%.

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