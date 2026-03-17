Nissan Teams Up With Wayve and Uber to Develop Robotaxis

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY, Wayve and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop robotaxis and begin efforts toward launching autonomous ride services. The companies plan to begin preparing for a pilot rollout in Tokyo by late 2026. The service will feature Nissan LEAF vehicles powered by the Wayve AI Driver and offered to users via the Uber platform.



Nissan is designing the vehicle with fully redundant systems suitable for robotaxi use. By incorporating the Wayve AI Driver, part of their ongoing collaboration, the companies aim to speed up the creation of a scalable autonomous vehicle platform.



This vehicle uses NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA DRIVE Hyperion reference architecture for computing and sensors, built to support Level 4 autonomy. It is equipped with dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor processors, capable of handling advanced AI models in real time while meeting automotive safety requirements. The system operates on NVIDIA DriveOS and is reinforced by NVIDIA Halos, which ensures functional safety and cybersecurity.



The initiative focuses on integrating Wayve’s end-to-end autonomous driving system into Nissan vehicles, enabling seamless compatibility with Uber’s ride-hailing network to match passengers with robotaxis.



In the early stages, the vehicles will operate on Uber’s platform with a trained safety operator onboard, allowing passengers to experience robotaxi services in their daily travel.



Wayve, Uber and Nissan aim to introduce a highly advanced, safe and dependable robotaxi service in Tokyo, a city known for its dense traffic, complex road systems and strict safety standards.



The Wayve AI Driver is designed to learn from real-world driving data and adapt to new environments without relying on high-definition maps, making it easier to expand into global markets and operate in complex urban settings like Tokyo. NSANY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.