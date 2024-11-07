Nissan Revises Forecast Amid Financial Challenges

Nissan Motor Co (JP:7201) has released an update.

Nissan Motor Co. has revised its full-year financial forecast downward for fiscal year 2024, citing a decrease in net revenue and operating profit due to higher selling expenses and inventory optimization efforts. The company is implementing turnaround actions to stabilize and right-size its business, aiming for profitable growth in a challenging market environment. Despite the challenges, Nissan remains focused on maintaining financial discipline as part of its Arc business plan.

