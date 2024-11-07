News & Insights

Stocks

Nissan Revises Forecast Amid Financial Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nissan Motor Co (JP:7201) has released an update.

Nissan Motor Co. has revised its full-year financial forecast downward for fiscal year 2024, citing a decrease in net revenue and operating profit due to higher selling expenses and inventory optimization efforts. The company is implementing turnaround actions to stabilize and right-size its business, aiming for profitable growth in a challenging market environment. Despite the challenges, Nissan remains focused on maintaining financial discipline as part of its Arc business plan.

For further insights into JP:7201 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.