Nissan Revises 2024 Financial Forecast Amid Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

Nissan Motor Co (JP:7201) has released an update.

Nissan Motor Co. has revised its financial forecast for fiscal year 2024, anticipating a significant decline in net sales and operating profit due to recent business results and exchange rate fluctuations. The company now expects net sales of 12.7 trillion yen and an operating profit of 150 billion yen, marking a decrease of 9.3% and 70%, respectively, from its previous forecast. Nissan is currently implementing turnaround actions and will disclose future net income forecasts once the outlook becomes clearer.

