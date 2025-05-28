Nissan Resorts to e-Power Technology to Reshape Vehicle Lineup

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY, a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer, is relying on its new e-Power technology for a turnaround. This hybrid system includes both an electric motor and a gasoline engine, similar to Toyota’s Prius. However, unlike the Prius, e-Power doesn’t alternate between the engine and motor while driving. The vehicle is always powered by the electric motor, resulting in a smooth and quiet ride.



One of the key benefits of e-Power is that it doesn't require charging like typical electric vehicles. Drivers simply refuel with gasoline, and the car generates its own charge. After reporting a $4.5 billion loss for the fiscal year ending in March, Nissan is in urgent need of a successful model, particularly in the profitable North American market. However, the U.S. market has become increasingly difficult for Japanese automakers due to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.



Per Akashi, to drive its recovery, Nissan is focusing on cutting expenses, building stronger business alliances and reshaping its vehicle lineup, and e-Power plays a key role in that strategy.



Headquartered in Yokohama, Nissan recently announced that it would cut about 15% of its global workforce, around 20,000 jobs, and scale back its manufacturing plants from 17 to 10, as part of a major restructuring effort led by new CEO Ivan Espinosa.



While NSANY hasn’t yet disclosed pricing for its upcoming e-Power models, the only other automaker offering a similar system is compact car specialist Suzuki. Currently, e-Power is available on the Qashqai and X-Trail in Europe and the Note in Japan. The updated version is set to launch in the United States in the new Rogue.



A longtime leader in EVs with the Leaf, which debuted in 2010, Nissan is also preparing more advanced electric vehicles. It is also developing solid-state battery technology, which could eventually replace the lithium-ion batteries used today in EVs, hybrids and e-Power models. Nissan started merger talks with Japanese rival Honda last year but announced in February that the discussions had been dropped.

NSANY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nissan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are CarGurus, Inc. CARG, Strattec Security Corporation STRT and Michelin MGDDY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARG’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.96% and 25%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 30 cents and 44 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.49% and 8.11%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 73 cents and 91 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGDDY’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.43% and 37.76%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved a penny and 4 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

